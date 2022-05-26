Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Petersburg man was killed in a crash in Hale County Wednesday night.

DPS officials say a farm tractor was traveling eastbound on FM 54, northwest of Petersburg, in the middle of the roadway. A second vehicle attempted to pass and struck a hayfork on the back of the tractor, according to DPS.

John Stanton, 72, died at the scene. Kelly Smalley, 55, the driver of the tractor, was taken to UMC in Lubbock with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

