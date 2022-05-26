Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Producers saying this cotton season is concerning because of drought

Says the rain we got this week, wasn’t enough
Cotton stalk still standing during planting season.
Cotton stalk still standing during planting season.(kcbd)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the lack of rain this year, cotton producers are concerned if they should plant.

Lubbock cotton producer Rex Kennedy says the rain we got earlier this week was not enough.

“This last rain event was you know, a pretty good rain but we are so far behind right now,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy says we got enough rain to get an irrigated crop started but the dry land fiber potential is still a question. He’s grateful for the rain but with the planting deadline approaching he says the rain made things more complicated.

“This rain has actually made decision-making quite a bit harder,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy already started dry planting and now he has to figure out what he will do with those plants, and get seed in the ground by the insurance plant deadline, June 5. He is afraid that even if we do get more rain, it will stop again.

“It’s very concerning about even if we do get a crop and it quits raining, then what do we do,” Kennedy said.

He says more rain is needed, but not all at once. It needs to be a steady, constant rain.

“Once you get cotton up, you can’t have a week-long event or all the cotton will get sick and die,” Kennedy said.

For him to feel comfortable, he wants it to rain once a week but that can be very unlikely.

“If we don’t have timely rains all through the summer, it almost feels like it could be a trap,” Kennedy said.

Many producers were hopeful for this cotton season because right now, Kennedy says it’s at $1.40 a pound, which is up from 65 cents a pound two years ago. This could mean larger profits for farmers, but the drought could stand in their way.

“You gotta be able to produce it to be able to, to be able to get it,” Kennedy said.

He says, the rain we received earlier this week would have been a lot more beneficial in early May because now he is having to work quicker and harder.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Abraham 'Abe' Herrera was tragically taken from this world on May 24, 2022.
Lubbock man dies in truck rollover, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
With a 4-day instructional week at Lockney I. S. D. this school year, teachers moved grading...
Lockney teachers get weekend back, student scores improve after switch to 4-day instructional week
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

Latest News

Former Christ the King Cathedral Church Lubbock employee Nathan Allen Webb, 43, pleaded guilty...
Christ the King finance manager sentenced to more than 4 years for embezzling
After rainfall, City of Lubbock asks citizens to help with mosquito potential
A 17-year-old Lamesa exchange student from Kazakhstan has organized a 5K charity run/walk, "Run...
Lamesa exchange student organizes ‘Run for Ukraine,’ happening Saturday
The National Weather Service confirms two EF-2 tornadoes touched down on May 23, 2022. Another...
8 tornadoes reported Monday on South Plains, 2 nearly a mile wide