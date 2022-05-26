The South Plains continues heating up and drying out

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain early this week brought a little bit of relief to our current drought conditions, but a dry and hot forecast for the next several days brings the return of our fire danger.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the 80s across the South Plains. We will continue with the gradual warm-up overnight and into the next several days. Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows in the 50s to mid-60s.

Breezy winds from the southwest tomorrow afternoon will help us warm up even more and remain dry. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 90s, a high of 94 for Lubbock. Even warmer heading into the holiday weekend- triple digit heat expected both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions, dry weather, and hot temperatures will again give us fire weather concerns across the KCBD viewing area. Burning should be avoided through the weekend.

Memorial day will be another hot afternoon. Highs again in the upper 90s to lower 100s with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Finally some more rain returns to the forecast Tuesday-Thursday along with a gradual cool down for the rest of the workweek.

Drought Monitor Update

Drought monitor update (5/26) (KCBD)

The latest drought monitor update shows some improvement for a portion of the South Plains. This all thanks to the heavy rain we saw this last week. Although most of the area is still under extreme drought we will celebrate the little win and hope for more rain soon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.