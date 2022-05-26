Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

The South Plains continues heating up and drying out

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain early this week brought a little bit of relief to our current drought conditions, but a dry and hot forecast for the next several days brings the return of our fire danger.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the 80s across the South Plains. We will continue with the gradual warm-up overnight and into the next several days. Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows in the 50s to mid-60s.

Breezy winds from the southwest tomorrow afternoon will help us warm up even more and remain dry. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the 90s, a high of 94 for Lubbock. Even warmer heading into the holiday weekend- triple digit heat expected both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions, dry weather, and hot temperatures will again give us fire weather concerns across the KCBD viewing area. Burning should be avoided through the weekend.

Memorial day will be another hot afternoon. Highs again in the upper 90s to lower 100s with mostly sunny skies and gusty winds.

Finally some more rain returns to the forecast Tuesday-Thursday along with a gradual cool down for the rest of the workweek.

Drought Monitor Update

Drought monitor update (5/26)
Drought monitor update (5/26)(KCBD)

The latest drought monitor update shows some improvement for a portion of the South Plains. This all thanks to the heavy rain we saw this last week. Although most of the area is still under extreme drought we will celebrate the little win and hope for more rain soon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Abraham 'Abe' Herrera was tragically taken from this world on May 24, 2022.
Lubbock man dies in truck rollover, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
With a 4-day instructional week at Lockney I. S. D. this school year, teachers moved grading...
Lockney teachers get weekend back, student scores improve after switch to 4-day instructional week
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

Latest News

The National Weather Service confirms two EF-2 tornadoes touched down on May 23, 2022. Another...
8 tornadoes reported Monday on South Plains, 2 nearly a mile wide
Warmer today, hot tomorrow, sizzling this weekend. More holiday weekend forecast information in...
Warmer, then hot, then very hot
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 05/25/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, May 26
Daybreak Today Weather - 05/26/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, May 26