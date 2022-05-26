Local Listings
Team Bama headed to Uvalde to show support, comfort victims

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.(Source: UCISD Robb Elementary)
By Aric Mitchell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting, a group of Lubbock citizens will be heading to show support, love, and help console the families in Uvalde.

“Sometimes just seeing a face that is not from there, showing other people outside of Uvalde, it’s comforting that knowing that other people that other people care.” Bama, who is known for bringing Christmas cheer and Easter Spirit to the Lubbock Community, said in a social media post that, “Team Bama was asked by Victor Gonzalez if we could do something for his friend’s wife that was killed in the shooting Tuesday. So Team Bama will be traveling to Uvalde, Tx to deliver roses at the Elementary school on Sunday.”

Bama said that “Everything is bigger in Texas, even our hearts. We’re going to show our support and to let them know that the city of Lubbock and EVERYONE is praying for their community.”

If you would like to help, you can donate on Venmo and Cash app.

If you would like to help Bama's efforts to support the Uvalde community, you can donate on...
If you would like to help Bama's efforts to support the Uvalde community, you can donate on Venmo and Cash app.(Facebook)

