Texas Tech, Big 12 announce non-conference game times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will kick off the Joey McGuire era of Red Raider Football

The season opener will take place September 3 against Murray State, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Texas Tech’s next home game the following week against the Houston Cougars will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The final non-conference game will be facing North Carolina State on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Texas Tech Athletics states the remaining Red Raider schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis. That schedule includes five home games during Big 12 play as the Red Raiders will host Texas on Sept. 24, West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12, and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2022 season by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased online at TexasTech.com.

