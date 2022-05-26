Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech, Big 12 announce non-conference game times

Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall
Customized Texas Tech Football jerseys coming this fall(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will kick off the Joey McGuire era of Red Raider Football with a 7 p.m. start Sept. 3 against Murray State, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday.

The season opener will take place September 3 against Murray State, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Texas Tech’s next home game the following week against the Houston Cougars will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The final non-conference game will be facing North Carolina State on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m., at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Texas Tech Athletics states the remaining Red Raider schedule will be released throughout the season on either a 12 or six-day basis. That schedule includes five home games during Big 12 play as the Red Raiders will host Texas on Sept. 24, West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12, and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2022 season by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Tickets can also be purchased online at TexasTech.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Abraham 'Abe' Herrera was tragically taken from this world on May 24, 2022.
Lubbock man dies in truck rollover, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
With a 4-day instructional week at Lockney I. S. D. this school year, teachers moved grading...
Lockney teachers get weekend back, student scores improve after switch to 4-day instructional week
A standing committee of the State Bar of Texas filed a professional misconduct lawsuit against...
Texas state bar files professional misconduct lawsuit against Ken Paxton for attempt to overturn 2020 presidential elections

Latest News

The 2nd-seeded Red Raiders knocked off 7th-seed Kansas State 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Big...
WATCH: Texas Tech wins Big 12 Baseball Championship opener
Texas Tech enters the 2022 Big 12 Championship as the 2-seed and will kick things off on...
No. 8 Tech opens Big 12 Championship Wednesday
South Plains College has confirmed that Texans Head Coach Steve Green has accepted a job with...
Steve Green joining Red Raiders staff
Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of...
Pereira finishes third at PGA Championship