Warmer, then hot, then very hot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much warmer temperatures return to the South Plains and West Texas this afternoon. Then summer-like heat returns tomorrow, just before it gets very hot heading into the holiday weekend.

After a cool morning, this afternoon will be sunny, much warmer, and winds will become light. Temperatures will peak in the 80s. Through early afternoon winds will range from around 10 to 20 mph. Mid- to late afternoon speeds will diminish to around 10 mph.

The late afternoon and early evening hours will be very pleasant. It should be a great time to be outside.

Tonight will be fair and cool with a light wind. Lows will range from the low 50s in the northwest to the low 60s southeast.

Heat is on the way.

Summer-like heat returns tomorrow with highs in the 90s. It will be mostly sunny. The afternoon will become a bit breezy.

Sizzling heat returns this weekend with highs near to slightly above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day, too, will be hot. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s are anticipated in the Lubbock area.

In addition to the heat, the holiday weekend will be dry and winds will be picking up. It’s the return of elevated grassland fire danger. A NO BURN weekend.

Friday afternoon will be breezy (increasing to about 10 to 20 mph). Saturday quite breezy (increasing to 15 to 25 mph). Sunday and Monday will be at least somewhat windy (20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts possible).

Our area’s next chance of thunderstorms, and rain, is around the middle of next week. There is a slight chance storms may return by late Tuesday. Storm and rain chances may increase, some, Wednesday and Thursday.

