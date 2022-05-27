1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle around 82nd & Upland.

The call came in at 8:34 p.m.

One person was taken to UMC by ambulance with serious injuries, the other is said to have minor injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

