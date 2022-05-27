Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle around 82nd & Upland.

The call came in at 8:34 p.m.

One person was taken to UMC by ambulance with serious injuries, the other is said to have minor injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Abraham 'Abe' Herrera was tragically taken from this world on May 24, 2022.
Lubbock man dies in truck rollover, GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

Latest News

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Team Bama headed to Uvalde to show support, comfort victims
Former Christ the King Cathedral Church Lubbock employee Nathan Allen Webb, 43, pleaded guilty...
Christ the King finance manager sentenced to more than 4 years for embezzling
Cotton stalk still standing during planting season.
Producers saying this cotton season is concerning because of drought
After rainfall, City of Lubbock asks citizens to help with mosquito potential