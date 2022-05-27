3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa Police have released new information on the threat made toward Lamesa Middle School last week.

Lamesa ISD canceled its last half-day of school on Friday, May 20 out of “an abundance of caution” in response to a threat on social media.

Police said they were informed of an individual posted a picture holding a gun with a caption below it that stated “Coming for Lamesa Middle School.” The post led officials to initially identify the suspect as Jasper Medrano. He was taken into custody on outstanding local warrants and taken to the Police Department for questioning.

With further information, police said they found the threat did not come from Medrano, but “several juveniles” altered the photo with the intention of associating Medrano with the threat.

In a release issued Friday, May 27, Police stated three males, one 16 year old and two 15 year olds, were confirmed to be involved in the “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School. Police say the juveniles admitted to contributing to the post and posting the faked threat.

All three juveniles were held in an area juvenile detention facility, and Jasper Medrano was cleared of all suspicion in the case.

Police say the firearm in the photo was located and seized. While the investigation continues, police say there is no active threat to Lamesa Middle School.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.