Colton Brewer is leaving Crosbyton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a pigskin playoff season with Crosbyton, Colton Brewer has stepped down as the Chiefs Head Football Coach.

Coach Brewer released this statement.

“My wife and I have resigned from our positions with Crosbyton ISD. While we eagerly await the chance to officially announce our next destination, the move comes with rather quick and deeply sorrowful goodbyes. We loved and still love Crosbyton Tx. When we felt called here, our mission was to “Restore Pride in the Tribe” and I can firmly say I’m proud of what was accomplished. We’re thankful to have been given the chance to be a part of it and to be embraced and supported by so many.

- To the young men who I had the honor to coach: I watched you begin to believe. I watched you learn, grow and fight together. I watched you work tirelessly without fail and watched you change the atmosphere of a locker room. I’m so thankful to have gotten to be called coach by y’all this year. Never quit, and don’t stop doing what’s right. I believe in y’all, I love yall, I’ll always be cheering for you. Just as we preached for y’all to “Do right, Be Great, Have Fun” I believe in my heart this is what is RIGHT for my family at this time.

- To the our future community, on behalf of the Brewer’s thank you for the chance. We’re excited to meet you, we coach/teach and love hard, we cheer loud, and we play to win!”

Brewer did a fantastic job at Crosbyton, who is immediately looking for their next Head Football Coach.

We wish Coach Brewer & his family the best!

