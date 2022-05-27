Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New details released about Uvalde shooting

The gunman in the Uvalde Elementary School shooting got in through an unlocked door

Authorities say no one confronted the gunman before he entered the school and barricaded himself in a classroom

WATCH: Uvalde Police, law enforcement holding conference The Uvalde Police Department and other law enforcement are holding a conference on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at 82nd and Upland

Police say the motorcycle crashed with an SUV Thursday night

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries

National Weather Service repots eight tornadoes touched down Monday night

Two of the tornadoes were rated E-F2, with winds between 113 to 157 mph

One of the tornadoes was nearly a mile wide

#2 Texas Tech loses to #3 Oklahoma in Arlington

The Red Raiders lost 6 to 3

Tech will play Kansas State again tonight at 7 p.m.

