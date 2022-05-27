Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New details released about Uvalde shooting

  • The gunman in the Uvalde Elementary School shooting got in through an unlocked door
  • Authorities say no one confronted the gunman before he entered the school and barricaded himself in a classroom
  • Follow the latest developments here: Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
  • Watch Thursday’s press conference below
WATCH: Uvalde Police, law enforcement holding conference

The Uvalde Police Department and other law enforcement are holding a conference on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at 82nd and Upland

National Weather Service repots eight tornadoes touched down Monday night

#2 Texas Tech loses to #3 Oklahoma in Arlington

