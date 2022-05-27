Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
New details released about Uvalde shooting
- The gunman in the Uvalde Elementary School shooting got in through an unlocked door
- Authorities say no one confronted the gunman before he entered the school and barricaded himself in a classroom
- Follow the latest developments here: Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
- Watch Thursday’s press conference below
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at 82nd and Upland
- Police say the motorcycle crashed with an SUV Thursday night
- The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries
- More: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland
National Weather Service repots eight tornadoes touched down Monday night
- Two of the tornadoes were rated E-F2, with winds between 113 to 157 mph
- One of the tornadoes was nearly a mile wide
- Read more here: 8 tornadoes reported Monday on South Plains, 2 nearly a mile wide
#2 Texas Tech loses to #3 Oklahoma in Arlington
- The Red Raiders lost 6 to 3
- Tech will play Kansas State again tonight at 7 p.m.
- Details here: Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma at Big 12 Baseball Championship
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.