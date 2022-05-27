Déjà vu: windy and hot weekend returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial weekend will provide a variety of weather, but overall it will be windy and hot.

Daytime temperatures will climb to around or above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. By Memorial Day the afternoon highs should be a few degrees lower, but still in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday will bring a slim chance of some isolated showers and storms to the region along and east of Interstate 27 late afternoon and early evening.

Most of the weekend will feature fair skies and hot afternoons with gusty winds. Winds will be from the south to southwest through Monday and wind speeds will average between 15-25 mph with higher gusts in the mid to late afternoon hours. There could be some wind gusts of 30-40 mph over the South Plains.

With hot temps and gusty winds there will be elevated fire danger tomorrow and extending in to Memorial Day.

If you’re waiting for rain, chances will increase by Wednesday through Friday of next week.

