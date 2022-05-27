Enhancement coming to Texas Tech Memorial Circle, University says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University looks to continue honoring a legacy of dedicated military servicemembers with an expansion to Memorial Circle: a Texas Tech Military & Veterans tribute walk.

The walk will be located on the grassy area adjacent to the Pfluger fountain east side exterior, between the two Medal of Honor monuments dedicated in 2018. The area will be surrounded by a brick walkway dedicated to all service members who attended Texas Tech. As the first Purple Heart University in Texas, the feature will also include a walkway plaque honoring Texas Tech Purple Heart recipients or those wounded or killed in action.

The University says the new feature will integrate with the existing Medal of Honor monuments of Memorial Circle, retaining the full view of Pfluger Fountain.

“During both war and peace, Red Raiders have served the nation with honor and distinction,” Texas Tech Military & Veterans Alumni Network Board Member Colonel Lou Ortiz, USAF, (Ret.) said. “Many have given their lives and it’s important for us to always remember who they were, what they did, the values they lived by, and their service and sacrifice.”

Any Texas Tech alumni or affiliate who served in the military may be represented on a purchased brick, paver, or bench in the designated area. Non-military and the public may sponsor a Texas Tech military or veteran as well, but all represented in the walkway will be Texas Tech military and veteran alumni or affiliates.

The enhancement comes as Texas Tech approaches their 2023 Centennial anniversary.

Memorial Circle, located near the main campus entrance, was established in 1948 to honor “All Whose Service Has Brought Honor to College and Country.”

“The construction of the Military and Veterans Tribute Walk is multi-purposed,” Sierra Mello-Miles, director of Texas Tech Military & Veterans Programs said. “It is a great way for the Texas Tech community to remember that during the 1940s, the military pre-flight training here at Tech was essential in establishing the strong military culture that still exists today. The Tribute Walk is a visual reminder that Texas Tech honors the sacrifices of those who have and are still serving in the Armed Forces.”

To recognize a service member, a brick, paver or bench can be purchased by visiting www.texastechalumni.org/VeteransTributeWalk.

