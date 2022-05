Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your baseball and softball scores for Thursday, May 26.

Softball Regional Final

Aledo 8 Monterey 2 (Aledo leads series 1-0)

Baseball Regional Semifinal

Shallowater 6 Bowie 2 (Shallowater leads series 1-0)

Stephenville 6 Snyder 2 (Stephenville Leads series 1-0)

Brock 4 Idalou 1 (Brock leads series 1-0) Brock 8 Idalou 0 (Brock wins series 2-0 to advance)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.