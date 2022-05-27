One Voice Home receives grant to better help sex trafficking survivors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Voice Home received a grant of $15,179 from the Texas Bar Foundation to assist in funding for training.

Since 2011, there have been 300 reported cases of sex trafficking. 36 investigations happened last year that led to 16 arrests.

Marketing specialist for One Voice, Michaela Dubec, says the services it offers wouldn’t be possible without financial support.

“You know we’re not able to do all these kind of things without their support especially trainings and stuff like that and to continue our knowledge is just such an important factor of it,” Dubec said.

At One Voice Home, that training includes multiple therapy methods that help understand trauma. It also teaches staff how to help build a survivor’s self worth. It helps them understand that these situations are different for everyone.

“It’s just getting to know like that it’s not based off of a scale that you can just easily access like it’s per person,” Dubec said.

The organization has two programs: the Journey program and the Haven program. The Journey program allows the survivors to live with the staff as they heal. The Haven program, being geared more toward children, allows them to live at home and go to school while receiving help.

Dubec says no matter who it is they are constantly working to help.

“It’s just really like day in, day out healing and just you know, working through that and being there with them for it,” Dubec said.

She says since there has been 300 reported case since 2011, human trafficking is something not talked about enough on the South Plains.

“It’s a problem you know, and that’s why we’re here to fill the gap of you know, where we can and just be here for them,” Dubec said.

Dubec says it’s important to have conversations with your kids about sex trafficking as well.

“You never know, especially with like online and technology, like it’s easy to fall into and without them even knowing about it and it can go just so unnoticed,” Dubec said.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or a trafficking situation you can text the word “HELP” to 233733.

If you are or know a supervisor who needs help, the number to contact One Voice Home is (806)429-2192.

