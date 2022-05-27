Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

One Voice Home receives grant to better help sex trafficking survivors

One Voice Home receives grant from Texas Bar Foundation to assist in funding for training.
One Voice Home receives grant from Texas Bar Foundation to assist in funding for training.(One Voice Home)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Voice Home received a grant of $15,179 from the Texas Bar Foundation to assist in funding for training.

Since 2011, there have been 300 reported cases of sex trafficking. 36 investigations happened last year that led to 16 arrests.

Marketing specialist for One Voice, Michaela Dubec, says the services it offers wouldn’t be possible without financial support.

“You know we’re not able to do all these kind of things without their support especially trainings and stuff like that and to continue our knowledge is just such an important factor of it,” Dubec said.

At One Voice Home, that training includes multiple therapy methods that help understand trauma. It also teaches staff how to help build a survivor’s self worth. It helps them understand that these situations are different for everyone.

“It’s just getting to know like that it’s not based off of a scale that you can just easily access like it’s per person,” Dubec said.

The organization has two programs: the Journey program and the Haven program. The Journey program allows the survivors to live with the staff as they heal. The Haven program, being geared more toward children, allows them to live at home and go to school while receiving help.

Dubec says no matter who it is they are constantly working to help.

“It’s just really like day in, day out healing and just you know, working through that and being there with them for it,” Dubec said.

She says since there has been 300 reported case since 2011, human trafficking is something not talked about enough on the South Plains.

“It’s a problem you know, and that’s why we’re here to fill the gap of you know, where we can and just be here for them,” Dubec said.

Dubec says it’s important to have conversations with your kids about sex trafficking as well.

“You never know, especially with like online and technology, like it’s easy to fall into and without them even knowing about it and it can go just so unnoticed,” Dubec said.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or a trafficking situation you can text the word “HELP” to 233733.

If you are or know a supervisor who needs help, the number to contact One Voice Home is (806)429-2192.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash near the South Loop and Slide with serious...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to major crash near South Loop and Slide
Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Latest News

Lamesa ISD logo (Source: Lamesa ISD Facebook)
3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School
Mostly sunny (few clouds), breezy, and hot Friday afternoon. More heat is on the way. Check it...
A sizzling start to Summer
KCBD News at 6
Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland