Sheriff: Deputies raid cockfighting event; 10 men arrested, 36 roosters seized

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports that 10 men were arrested for participating in a cockfighting event.(stefanofiorentino via canva)
By Gary Bass and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas broke up a cockfighting event last week and detained nearly 20 people in the raid.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports a tip came in about the cockfighting event happening on private property on May 20.

Several agencies, including the Grapeland Police Department and deputies from Houston County, responded, as reported by KTRE.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 17 men were detained, with 10 of them arrested and charged with cockfighting, which is a felony in Texas. Spectators were also charged with misdemeanors.

Authorities released the names of the men who were arrested: Leonardo Aranjo, Andrew Flores, Ignacio Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jesus Jasso, Raphael Lemus, Jose Lemus, Orlando Martinez-Toledo, Juan Rocha and Patrick Wilkinson.

The sheriff’s office reports that 10 vehicles were towed from the scene, with cockfighting equipment, 36 live roosters, and a large sum of money seized.

“If you fight roosters in Houston County, you’re going to lose more than just the fight,” Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove shared on social media.

