A sizzling start to Summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial beginning of Summer. This one certainly will fit the bill. Highs will climb into the 90s today and to around the century mark this weekend. All weekend.

After one last cool morning, at least for a while, temperatures will be the main weather story this weekend. Not the total story, however.

Mostly sunny (few clouds), breezy, and hot Friday afternoon. More heat is on the way. Check it out in the accompanying post. (KCBD First Alert)

Other than a few clouds, today will be sunny and breezy and this afternoon will be hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s, give or take a degree or two. Winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph, though occasionally 15 to 25 mph.

The heat will linger into early evening with temperatures lingering in the 90s. Temps in the 80s will close out our evening.

Mostly fair and breezy tonight. Temps will dip into the 60s before sunrise.

More summer-like heat is on the way through the three-day weekend. More as in several days. More as hotter.

It’s going to be a sizzler. Highs near - that is from just below to just above - 100 degrees are in my forecast for Saturday and Sunday. It will be nearly as hot Monday, Memorial Day. Saturday will be the hottest of the three days.

It will be a dry weekend. Well, with a possible exception.

Late tomorrow afternoon and early evening there is a slim possibility a stray storm or two may pop up near or (mainly) east of the Caprock. This covers approximately the eastern third of the KCBD viewing area. It does not include Lubbock or Plainview. The slim chance of a storm will be east of a line extending southward from about Silverton to Gail.

The wind, I am loathe to say, will be increasing.

After the light wind yesterday, today will be breezy (as noted earlier, about 10 to 20 mph but occasionally stronger), and tomorrow quite breezy (generally 15 to 25 mph, and gusty). Even with the recent rain, the grassland fire danger will become elevated. A NO BURN weekend.

Sunday and Monday will be windy. By that, I mean sustained speeds of at least 20 to 30 mph. Expect some stronger gusts. Sunday is likely to be the windier of the two days.

Our area’s next chance of thunderstorms, and rain, is around the middle of next week. There is a slight chance storms may return late Tuesday. More likely Tuesday night.

Storm and rain chances are expected to increase, at least some, Wednesday and Thursday.

You’ll find much more about temperatures, winds, sky conditions, and storm and rain chances in the forecast section here on our Weather Page. You can check our forecast wherever you go with our KCBD Weather app. Download it for free from our app store.

By the way, the forecast section both on Weather Page and in our Weather App include an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 48 hours, and a 10-Day Forecast. They are available for any location in the US. Change the location on our Weather Page by clicking on the pencil next to the city name in the Currents box. In the app by tapping on the location displayed at the top of the screen.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.