TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to rollover on South Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop and Slide with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 Friday morning for reports of possible entrapment. The crash happened in the eastbound access road. Police say one other person suffered moderate injuries.

The crash is causing traffic delays on the service road. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.