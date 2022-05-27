Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.(Volusia County Corrections)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after she left four dogs in her vehicle while she ate lunch, resulting in their deaths, according to police.

According to New Smyrna Beach police, 25-year-old Tesia White from Missouri left four dogs in her vehicle with the air conditioning on and the windows up while she ate lunch at a restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Police said White checked on the dogs once during her meal, and they were OK at the time. But when she finished her lunch an hour later, White found all four dogs dead in the car.

Police did not clarify how the dogs died since the air conditioning was reportedly left on in the car.

Police said the dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies, and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash near the South Loop and Slide with serious...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to major crash near South Loop and Slide
Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Latest News

Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why
Phoebe the dog alerted her owners to an intruder inside the house.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home