1 seriously injured in overnight crash at 34th and Indiana

Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street and Indiana Ave.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the intersection. Police say another person suffered minor injuries.

34th Street is closed both east and westbound between Indiana and Kenosha. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

