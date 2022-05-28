Local Listings
Casas for CASA Raffle happening now

One of the CASA playhouses up for bid at Market Street!(Casas for CASA Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Provided by Casas for CASA

Lubbock, Texas – Casas for CASA presented by Market Street will be hosted at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) Wednesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 30! Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or an amazing custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members.

Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4PM – 7PM,  Saturdays 10AM - 6PM, and on Sundays from 1PM – 5PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 PM. Attendance is not necessary to win.

“We are honored that Market Street is our title sponsor for Casas for CASA this year! We have hosted this raffle for more than 15 years and know that it is a community favorite! We are anticipating a great turnout and can’t wait to see familiar and fresh faces,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community. This year we need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

The funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties we serve. We inspire, educate, and empower CASA Volunteers serving as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home.

CASA will also be hosting Special Events on Saturdays during Casas for CASA. The Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team will be giving tours of their armored vehicle “The BEAR” at 11AM on June 4. Fearless Champion and the Masked Rider, along with players from the Texas Tech Football Team will make an appearance at 11AM on June 11. The entire community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities!

FACEBOOK: Photo gallery of playhouses up for bid!

For questions or more information about Casas for CASA, please contact Stacy Kelley, Marketing and Development Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at stacyk@casaofthesouthplains.org.

Thank you to our 2022 builders: Betenbough Homes · Deltapine-Bayer Crop Science · Easy Backyard Storage · Faith Christian Fellowship · Market Street built by Frenship High School Construction Program · JNL Steel

Thank you to our Corporate Partners and Event Sponsors who help CASA of the South Plains support more children in the South Plains: Market Street  •  Sonic, RWW Enterprises • Atmos Energy •  Signs On The Go • ASCO Equipment •  City BankComplex Community FCU First Bank and Trust First United BankFox Pest ControlLubbock Apartment Association • Lubbock National BankMason Warner & Company P.C.Moss Law Firm P.C.  • ParkhillPlains Capital BankSouth Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. • Switch I.T. Support • Texas Tech Credit Union • West Texas Land GuysXcel Energy

