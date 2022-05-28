Lubbock honors Uvalde victims with flameless vigil

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents gathered at Charles A. Guy park to remember victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Friday night.

“We all decided it would be a good idea just to memorialize them,” vigil organizer Kaitlyn Mankin said.

It was a way to memorialize the 19 students and two teachers who were gunned down at Robb Elementary.

Their portraits were set along a walking path to allow for reflection and mourning.

Mankin says she got the idea to organize this vigil from her own child

“I was home with my littles, just hugging them. Hugging them so tight and crying,” Mankin said. “My daughter was like, ‘What is going on?’ Just trying to explain to her what happened and what everyone was going trough and she was like, ‘what can we do for them?’”

As a mother, Mankin says the massacre had a strong impact on her as she watched the story unfold from hundreds of miles away.

“It hits home because we’re all going through the awards time and the graduation time and it’s something that just strikes really close to home,” Mankin said.

As she spoke with other parents who shared her experience, she said she knew something needed to be done.

“To be able to come together and share love and support as a community and grieve together and support one another,” Mankin said.

In the days after the horror, she says it’s important to be there for each other as the nation grieves.

“There are so many things that divide us. It’s important that we come together where we can meet on common ground and be there for each other.”

Mankin says she hopes these Lubbock lights will shine in place of the ones stolen from parents and family members of those Uvalde victims.

