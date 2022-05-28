Local Listings
Lubbock police searching for missing woman

The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last...
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last seen between 4-8 a.m. in the 6500 block of 88th Street.(Provided by LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last seen between 4-8 a.m. in the 6500 block of 88th Street.

Mann is described as a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She uses a walker, has a small, portable oxygen tank with her, and may be wearing a purple jacket. Mann is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees Mann or has information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

