Reports: Red Raider Darvin Ham selected as new LA Lakers head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to new reports, former assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and former player for Red Raider basketball, Darvin Ham was appointed as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon.

Darvin Ham famously shattered the backboard on a slam dunk against UNC during the 1996 NCAA Tournament, where the Red Raiders made their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in school history.

This would be Ham’s first opportunity as Head Coach, as he was an Assistant Coach dating back to 2008. He also played in the NBA for 8 years, as well as an NBA champion back in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons.

Congrats to coach Ham on his next chapter.

