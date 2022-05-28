Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Reports: Red Raider Darvin Ham selected as new LA Lakers head coach

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to new reports, former assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and former player for Red Raider basketball, Darvin Ham was appointed as the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon.

Darvin Ham famously shattered the backboard on a slam dunk against UNC during the 1996 NCAA Tournament, where the Red Raiders made their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in school history.

This would be Ham’s first opportunity as Head Coach, as he was an Assistant Coach dating back to 2008. He also played in the NBA for 8 years, as well as an NBA champion back in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons.

Congrats to coach Ham on his next chapter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash near the South Loop and Slide with serious...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to major crash near South Loop and Slide
Police tell us two people are injured, one seriously, after a collision involving a motorcycle...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle collision near 82nd & Upland
(Source: MGN)
Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

Postgame news conference after TTU vs. Kansas State
No. 8 Texas Tech fell to No. 22 Oklahoma 6-3 Thursday night on day two of the Phillips 66 Big...
Red Raiders battling Kansas State in Big 12 elimination game
Crosbyton, Colton Brewer has stepped down as the Chiefs Head Football Coach.
Colton Brewer is leaving Crosbyton
Lubbock High School Graphic
Victor Gomez named Lubbock HS baseball coach