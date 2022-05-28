Local Listings
Resthaven staff and volunteers honor more than 5,000 fallen veterans for Memorial Day

Resthaven places more than 5,000 flags on every veterans grave in their care for Memorial Day.(kcbd)
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park is honoring 5,000 veterans in their care this weekend.

Each year, flags are placed on the grave of every veteran buried at Resthaven. Resthaven’s Jeffery Lane says they do this to make sure those who gave their life are honored.

“This weekend is about honoring those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. We want to come out and make sure that that’s recognized,” Lane said.

Lane says this tradition means a lot to everyone at Resthaven because they want to connect with the community.

“For us to be able to interact with the community in a way outside of the funeral home and give back is really important to us,” Lane said.

For many, being able to put these flags out means honoring those who fought for our country, but for some, it means a lot more.

“I’m a veteran myself so I just, it’s a great honor to be asked to come out and do this,” volunteer, Michael Kennon said.

Kennon also has family who served and some that are serving now. So, he said when he got that call he knew there was no where else he would rather be.

“I can’t think of anything else I’d really rather do today than do this on this weekend,” Kennon said.

He says the feeling it brings him is unexplainable.

“Just being able to scratch off the dirt and go one, by one, by one and see all of the different veterans that are buried out here, it’s unbelievable,” Kennon said.

For Lane, he enjoys seeing a community come together like Lubbock does every year.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that the Lubbock community is very supportive of the veterans, but to see this many people come out and support this effort is really touching,” Lane said.

The flags will be up all weekend and through Memorial Day.

Resthaven will also have a Memorial Day service at the Memorial Garden on Monday at 10 a.m.

