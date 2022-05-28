Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for eastern KCBD viewing area until 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A line of showers and storms beginning to develop along a dryline east of Lubbock have the potential to become severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph the main concern.

Severe thunderstorm watch (KCBD)

Counties in the green shaded area above are under that watch until 10 p.m. as storms are expected to move out of the viewing area shortly after sunset. Up to quarter-sized hail is possible along with locally heavy rain, but the main threat with these high based storms will be damaging downburst winds up to around 80 mph. Areas not under the watch will not see much if any rain. Light showers are trying to pop up behind the dry line but will not have much luck getting rain to the ground, as dry air is hanging around the surface.

After any showers and storms that develop move out after sunset, things will remain dry the rest of the night. Breezy winds from the southwest expected overnight around 15-20 mph with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Another hot and dry afternoon Sunday. Highs will be a few degrees “cooler” but still topping out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be much stronger tomorrow afternoon from the southwest between 20-30 mph. Blowing dust will be possible in some areas, but hopefully rain we saw earlier this week will keep most of that dust settled. Fire danger remains high tomorrow so again avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could cause sparks/flames.

Afternoon highs (KCBD)

Memorial Day will be a scorcher as well, but highs will be again a few degrees cooler. Highs on Monday in the mid 90s and less of a wind throughout the day, although still breezy. Remaining dry through Memorial day but rain chances return to the forecast the rest of the workweek and cooler temps will follow.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.