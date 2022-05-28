Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash near the South Loop and Slide with serious...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to major crash near South Loop and Slide
Lamesa ISD logo (Source: Lamesa ISD Facebook)
3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School
One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

Resthaven places more than 5,000 flags on every veterans grave in their care for Memorial Day.
Resthaven staff and volunteers honor more than 5,000 fallen veterans for Memorial Day
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe