Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit

Longtime A-J Editor Burle Pettit has died. He was 87. Photo from Facebook profile, 2014.(Burle Pettit Facebook profile)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Burle Pettit, longtime editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, has died. He was 87.

Associate Regional Editor Doug Hensley memorialized Burle in a Lubbock Online story on Sunday afternoon:

“Pettit joined the paper as a sports writer in 1960 and was made editor in 1995. He retired and was made editor emeritus in 2000, as he continued to write his popular column in the paper.”

“In 2019, a collection of Pettit’s Avalanche-Journal columns was published in the book: ‘A Boyhood Dream Realized: Half a Century of Texas Culture, One Newspaper Column at a Time.’ That same year, he was recognized by the Lubbock chapter of the Association for Women in Communications with the Mary Ann Edwards Outstanding Professional Communicator award.”

“Pettit was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of 60 years, in 2017.”

“Pettit is a native of Moran, Texas, and a North Texas graduate who went on to serve on that school’s board of regents.”

Hensley quotes former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance who said, “Burle was a great citizen and was always for this area, but most of all, he was a great newspaperman. He was not as concerned about being first as he was about being accurate. He didn’t want mistakes in any story. He always tried to be fair and objective.”

Colleagues remember Pettit as a great leader and mentor who worked his way up from staff to management.

Pettit will be remembered for lively, engaging writing that earned him numerous awards from The Associated Press, Headliners Foundation and United Press International.

“Pettit was a U.S. Army veteran. At the time of his retirement, he was the only journalist in the state to have served as president of both the Texas Sports Writers Association and the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Association. He is also a former president of the Football Writers Association of America.”

“Pettit was involved in a number of community organizations through the years, including Monterey Optimist Club, the South Plains Food Bank, the March of Dimes and the Salvation Army. He also served in leadership roles at First Christian Church of Lubbock.”

We’ll update this story as details about the memorial service are released.

