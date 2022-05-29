Extra Innings Scores from Saturday playoff games 5/28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your baseball playoff scores for Saturday, May 29.

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 4 Mansfield Legacy 0 (series tied at 1) Mansfield Legacy 11 Lubbock Cooper 6 (Legacy wins series 2-1)

Stephenville 12 Snyder 8 (Stephenville wins series 2-0)

Bowie 10 Shallowater 1 (Bowie Wins series 2-1)

Anson 4 New Home 2 (series tied at 1)

New Home 13 Anson 12 (New Home wins series 2-1)

Ira 7 Nazareth 5 (series tied 1-1)

Nazareth 15 Ira 14 (Nazareth wins 2-1 to go to State)

