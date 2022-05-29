Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after...
Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say six people were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames says at least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A police statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Eames says several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries are life threatening.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released but most were believed to be teenagers and young adults.

Eames said large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last...
Missing woman found safe
Severe thunderstorm watch
Hot holiday weather continues as storms clear out Saturday night
Red Raiders and Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 elimination game.
Red Raiders eliminated by Kansas State at Big 12 Baseball Championship
Lamesa ISD logo (Source: Lamesa ISD Facebook)
3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as...
Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting
Wind advisory
Wind advisory in effect for the South Plains Sunday, winds could gust as high as 50 mph
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend
LIVE: Biden visits Uvalde