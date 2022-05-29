Local Listings
Wind advisory in effect for the South Plains Sunday, winds could gust as high as 50 mph

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another very hot afternoon ahead of us but today we are adding in strong winds across the KCBD viewing area. Sustained winds between 25-35 mph throughout the day with gusts upwards of 50 possible.

Wind advisory
Wind advisory(KCBD)

Temperatures will again top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s, although we will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions today. Winds will be our main concern and should be considered if you are thinking about being outside this afternoon. Blowing dust will be likely with reduced visibilities and no burning activities for the area today as wildfire danger remains high.

Sunday's highs
Sunday's highs(KCBD)

Memorial day will be warm and breezy with highs in the 90s. Winds will not be nearly as strong as Sunday, with a breeze from the southwest/west about 15-20 mph. Sunny skies and dry weather throughout the day Monday.

Rain chances and a gradual cool-down will follow. Highs in the 90s again Tuesday with a chance for severe storms Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Right now it looks like large hail will be the main threat with supercells that develop Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain/storm chances remain in the forecast for each afternoon the rest of the workweek.

