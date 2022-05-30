Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old girl has been killed in a Sunday morning crash north of Ralls.

DPS tells us the girl was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on CR 156, near CR 159, just slightly north of Ralls on Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

DPS says the vehicle was traveling west on CR 156 when it drove into the north ditch, overcorrected, traveled into the south ditch and rolled, coming to rest facing east in the south ditch.

The girl was not wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last...
Missing woman found safe
Severe thunderstorm watch
Hot holiday weather continues as storms clear out Saturday night
Red Raiders and Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 elimination game.
Red Raiders eliminated by Kansas State at Big 12 Baseball Championship
Lamesa ISD logo (Source: Lamesa ISD Facebook)
3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School

Latest News

Longtime A-J Editor Burle Pettit has died. He was 87. Photo from Facebook profile, 2014.
Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit
Wind advisory
Wind advisory in effect for the South Plains Sunday, winds could gust as high as 50 mph
Severe thunderstorm watch
Hot holiday weather continues as storms clear out Saturday night
One of the CASA playhouses up for bid at Market Street!
Casas for CASA Raffle happening now