16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls

RALLS, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old girl has been killed in a Sunday morning crash north of Ralls.

DPS tells us the girl was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on CR 156, near CR 159, just slightly north of Ralls on Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

DPS says the vehicle was traveling west on CR 156 when it drove into the north ditch, overcorrected, traveled into the south ditch and rolled, coming to rest facing east in the south ditch.

The girl was not wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries.

