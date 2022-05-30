Local Listings
Covenant Medical Group, Grace Clinic hosting community job fair

Positions available in West Texas and eastern New Mexico
Covenant Health System Sign (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 1, Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Positions include:

  • Certified Medical Assistant
  • Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses
  • Clinical Registered Nurse

Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic are looking for clinical positions in their ambulatory clinics at our ministries in Texas and New Mexico.

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resume and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on site. Interviews will take place during this time and job offers may be made to applicants who meet various job criteria. Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

To see all Covenant Health job opportunities, visit www.covenanthealth.jobs.

