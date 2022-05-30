Local Listings
Families, friends of those lost in battle thank Lubbock for being so welcoming

Memorial Day services across Lubbock
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day is about honoring those who died serving either on or behind the front lines since the revolutionary war.

“This isn’t a weekend that is supposed to be taken lightly,” Dougald MacDougall, training officer for the Young Marines said. “It’s a weekend to remember those who have come before us to make sure that we can do all the things that we enjoy.”

That’s why Resthaven Funeral Home and the City of Lubbock both hosted Memorial Day services. Vietnam Veteran, Lawrence Wilson, says these commemorations among with many others in Lubbock show how the South Plains treats the military, and their family and friends.

Wilson led his Marines through battle in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. Now, more than 50 years later they hold their reunions in Lubbock because he says they feel appreciated here.

“I take care of these men and I’m gonna take them to some place where they’re treated well,” Wilson said. “Nobody treats them better than this town.”

Not only is Memorial Day to remember those who have fallen, but retired U.S. Air Force Sergeant, Carl Tepper, says its to hold their friends, families, and those who served along side them close.

“These are the people who we are here to embrace, to mourn with, to try in some way to connect with and understand their loss,” Tepper said.

Some of these people mourning are veterans who were in the war with them.

“I remember each and every Marine that was killed under my command,” Wilson said. “Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to talk all about it.”

Kaye Parten and her husband attended Memorial Day services every year since he got back from the Vietnam war. Since he has died, she still attends because she wants to remember him and carry on the tradition of honoring his friends.

“Today is Memorial Day where we thank God for their lives and what they were to us,” Parten said.

