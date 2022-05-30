Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Hot and humid tomorrow with a chance for severe storms

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the KCBD viewing area under an enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and localized flooding our primary concern.

Stormcast tomorrow
Stormcast tomorrow(KCBD)

Tonight will remain storm-free with mostly clear skies and lows mainly in the 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy from the south/southwest around 15 mph.

Tuesday's highs
Tuesday's highs(KCBD)

Breezy winds from the south tonight and tomorrow will bring in plenty of moisture for the region Tuesday. It will be very hot and humid with highs again in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry and sunny for most of the day but storm chance increases in the afternoon/early evening as a cold front stalls to the north of the viewing area and a dryline forms. The northern portion of the viewing area is most favorable for strong storms but anywhere across the South Plains could see a storm. The main threat with any storms will be very large hail, possibly larger than 2 inches, wind gusts 60-70 mph, localized heavy rainfall. Tornado threat is relatively low but not zero. Storm activity will clear out overnight.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

Wednesday will be much cooler as the front pushes through the South Plains. A high of 79 degrees in Lubbock. Another chance for showers/storms, some severe, again Wednesday afternoon. Then slim rain/storm chances for Thursday and Friday afternoons with temperatures topping out in the 70s to lower 80s, overnight lows in the 50s.

Temperatures quickly return to the 90s for the weekend and drier weather conditions return.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
Longtime A-J Editor Burle Pettit has died. He was 87. Photo from Facebook profile, 2014.
Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit
TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday
Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia

Latest News

KCBD News at 5 forecast - 5/30/2022
KCBD News at 5 forecast - 5/30/2022
KCBD News at 4 forecast - 5/30/2022
KCBD News at 4 forecast - 5/30/2022
Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms will...
A hot Memorial Day, a wet work week
Memorial Day Forecast
Warm but less windy for Memorial Day; rain chances return Tuesday