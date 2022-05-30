Hot and humid tomorrow with a chance for severe storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the KCBD viewing area under an enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and localized flooding our primary concern.

Stormcast tomorrow (KCBD)

Tonight will remain storm-free with mostly clear skies and lows mainly in the 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy from the south/southwest around 15 mph.

Tuesday's highs (KCBD)

Breezy winds from the south tonight and tomorrow will bring in plenty of moisture for the region Tuesday. It will be very hot and humid with highs again in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dry and sunny for most of the day but storm chance increases in the afternoon/early evening as a cold front stalls to the north of the viewing area and a dryline forms. The northern portion of the viewing area is most favorable for strong storms but anywhere across the South Plains could see a storm. The main threat with any storms will be very large hail, possibly larger than 2 inches, wind gusts 60-70 mph, localized heavy rainfall. Tornado threat is relatively low but not zero. Storm activity will clear out overnight.

Rain chances (KCBD)

Wednesday will be much cooler as the front pushes through the South Plains. A high of 79 degrees in Lubbock. Another chance for showers/storms, some severe, again Wednesday afternoon. Then slim rain/storm chances for Thursday and Friday afternoons with temperatures topping out in the 70s to lower 80s, overnight lows in the 50s.

Temperatures quickly return to the 90s for the weekend and drier weather conditions return.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.