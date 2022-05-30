A hot Memorial Day, a wet work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot, dry, sunny, and breezy Memorial Day. Storms and rain, however, may soon follow.

Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s in the Lubbock area this afternoon. Highs near 100 degrees will return to the eastern viewing area.

Our grassland fire danger remains elevated. Outdoors be cautious if grilling or using power equipment. Avoid activity that may include an open flame or high heat.

This evening will be generally fair, breezy, and very warm.

Tomorrow will begin similar to today, but a change is on the way. An increase in low-level moisture is expected, with a dryline sharpening to the west of Lubbock. As the dryline moves east thunderstorms will become more likely.

Widely scattered thunderstorms are likely late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms are likely to be severe. There is a risk for large to very large hail, severe gusts, and - while the overall threat is low - a few tornadoes will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) identifies some of the KCBD viewing area at an Enhanced risk of severe weather. That is a 3 on a scale of 5.

Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms will become severe. The main threat is very large hail. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes also are possible. (KCBD First Alert)

An Enhanced Risk designation (orange) indicates conditions favorable for very large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts, possibly greater than 70 mph. Isolated tornadoes also are possible.

Also in the viewing area, a Slight Risk (yellow), which indicates the ingredients are or will be present for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Typically, coverage is spotty and storms are short-lived. An isolated tornado or two is possible.

The Marginal Risk (dark green) category indicates isolated severe storms are possible. Storms in this area may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, hail up to about one inch in diameter. The tornado threat typically is low.

The Thunderstorm (light green) shows where thunderstorms are possible. These may not produce severe weather but may be accompanied by gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately. The storm is near enough that lightning can strike at your location.

There also will be the potential for heavy rainfall.

Following the storms and associated rainfall, temperatures will cool and will remain below average through the work week.

Be weather aware. Check for updates and possible watches and warnings with the Interactive Radar our our KCBD Weather Page here or in our free KCBD Weather App.

By the way, the forecast section both on our Weather Page here and in our Weather App include an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 48 hours, and a 10-Day Forecast. They are available for any location in the US. Change the location on our Weather Page by clicking on the pencil next to the city name in the Currents box. In the app by tapping on the location displayed at the top of the screen.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.