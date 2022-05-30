Kiwanis Club celebrating centennial, honoring veterans with flags across Lubbock

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Driving around Lubbock on Monday, you may have noticed many American flags set along houses and businesses.

The Lubbock Kiwanis Club is celebrating 100 years of service to Lubbock. The club placed flags around the Hub City as part of its fundraiser to raise money for Lubbock non-profits.

The club sets the flags on every Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. Club team members install the flag-mounted pole in the morning and will remove it in the evening.

Some of the non-profits that receive support from the Kiwanis are the Boys and Girls club, Ronald McDonald House, Challenger little league, Children’s Home of Lubbock, Special Olympics, Children’s Miracle Network and others.

For more information and to sign up for a flag, visit kiwaniscluboflubbock.org/flag-program.

