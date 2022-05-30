Red Raiders advance at NCAA Golf Championships

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Texas Tech has advanced to the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship after finishing tied for ninth through three rounds at the Grayhawk Golf Club. The Red Raiders will begin teeing off at 12:11 p.m. (CST) on Monday needing to be in the top-8 to advance to the match play portion of the national tournament.

Tech currently tied for ninth at 29-over-par with Auburn through three rounds and just three strokes back eighth-place Arkansas. After Monday’s round, the top eight teams will advance to match play on Tuesday. Ludvig Aberg leads Tech at 3-over after shooting 1-over on Sunday, while Baard Skogen is at 5-over and Sandy Scott is 8-over. Calum Scott played for the second straight day in the tournament and led Tech at even-par on Sunday, while Lopez returned to the lineup and shot 3-over.

“We’re a confident team that has worked towards this tournament all season,” Texas Tech coach Greg Sands said. “This was a day where our team was gritty and hung in there with five good scores. Getting a few more putts to drop would have been nice but I think we’re in a decent position. We just need to control what we can control and execute tomorrow on the things that matter. We’re in a good frame of mind and know what we need to do.”

Aberg, who won the Ben Hogan Award last week, will go into he final round of stroke play seven strokes back of Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt) who leads the tournament at 4-under. Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup is at 3-under followed by Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Oklahoma State) and Patrick Welch (OU) who are the only other players in the field who are under-par. Aberg made par on 17 of 18 holes, making bogey on No. 17 and then barely missing a birdie putt on 18 to get back to even-par. He’s shot 71-71-71 in each of the three rounds.

Skogen has a 73-70-72 scorecard after a third round where he opened with a birdie on his first hole but then had three bogeys and 14 pars. He’s currently at No. 26 on the leaderboard.

Oklahoma leads the field at 1-under followed by Oklahoma State (3-over) and Vanderbilt (5-over). Tech will look to pass Arkansas (20-over), Texas (20-over) and Arizona State (19-over) on Monday for the final spot in match play.

Tech will be paired with Florida and Georgia on Monday.

The top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team have advanced for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match-play competition and the 72-hole stroke-play individual champion. The top eight teams after 72 holes of play will be placed into a bracket with the No. 1 seed playing the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed playing the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed playing the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed playing the No. 5 seed in match play.

In team match-play competition, a total of five points will be available with one point being awarded for each individual match. Winning teams will advance to the semifinals and subsequently, the finals. The first team to win three points within the team match will advance, or in the case of the final match, be declared the national champion.

