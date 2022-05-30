Red Raiders await college baseball tournament selection

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are waiting for today’s NCAA selection show to see the full baseball tournament bracket of 64 teams and where they will play. Texas Tech is currently ranked number eight in the college baseball D1 standings.

The schools hosting regionals are: Auburn, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia Southern, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

D1 Baseball has TTU projected as the 2-seed in the Stanford Regional.

Texas Tech fell 6-5 to Kansas State in 11 innings Friday in the Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field. The loss marked the end of the Red Raiders’ conference tournament run.

Tech has reached the College World Series four times under coach Tim Tadlock: 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The 2019 team was the only Tadlock squad to reach the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

