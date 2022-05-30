Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Red Raiders await college baseball tournament selection

TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday
TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday(Texas Tech Baseball)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are waiting for today’s NCAA selection show to see the full baseball tournament bracket of 64 teams and where they will play. Texas Tech is currently ranked number eight in the college baseball D1 standings.

The schools hosting regionals are: Auburn, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia Southern, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

D1 Baseball has TTU projected as the 2-seed in the Stanford Regional.

Texas Tech fell 6-5 to Kansas State in 11 innings Friday in the Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field. The loss marked the end of the Red Raiders’ conference tournament run.

Tech has reached the College World Series four times under coach Tim Tadlock: 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The 2019 team was the only Tadlock squad to reach the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls
One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
Longtime A-J Editor Burle Pettit has died. He was 87. Photo from Facebook profile, 2014.
Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit
High school baseball and softball scores and highlights brought to you by Wayland Baptist...
Extra Innings Scores from Saturday playoff games 5/28
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last...
Missing woman found safe

Latest News

Texas Tech has advanced to the fourth round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship after finishing...
Red Raiders advance at NCAA Golf Championships
Red Raiders and Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 elimination game.
Red Raiders eliminated by Kansas State at Big 12 Baseball Championship
Source: KCBD Video
Coach Tadlock at postgame news conference after TTU vs. Kansas State
Red Raiders in tough battle against Oklahoma on Day 2 of the Big 12 Tournament.
Red Raiders fall to Oklahoma at Big 12 Baseball Championship