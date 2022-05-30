Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave
TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured.

According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

LPD reported one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadways.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
Longtime A-J Editor Burle Pettit has died. He was 87. Photo from Facebook profile, 2014.
Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit
TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday
Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms will...
A hot Memorial Day, a wet work week
Memorial Day Forecast
Warm but less windy for Memorial Day; rain chances return Tuesday
Source: KCBD Video
16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls