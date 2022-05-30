TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured.

According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

LPD reported one person with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries.

Please avoid the area at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews on the roadways.

