Warm but less windy for Memorial Day; rain chances return Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Sunday, with a high of 98 degrees in Lubbock.

Strong winds brought us lots of dust, but less wind is in the forecast for the coming workweek. Overnight Sunday, mostly clear skies and a breeze from the southwest between 15-20 mph. Temperatures cooling down to the 60s and lower 70s.

Memorial Day Forecast (KCBD)

Memorial Day will be very warm again, although a few degrees cooler than this afternoon, and less wind will make it more pleasant. Highs Monday mainly in the 90s; a high of 96 for Lubbock. An abundance of sunshine throughout the day and breezy winds from the southwest 15-20 mph.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A gradual cool-down for the rest of the workweek along with at least some rain chances in the forecast Tuesday-Saturday.

Our first shot at showers/storms will be Tuesday afternoon as a cold front moves in and a dry line develops west of Lubbock.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the KCBD viewing area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. Development will begin along the dry line and storms have the potential to become strong with large hail and damaging straight-line winds possible.

The tornado threat, for now, is low but not zero. More widespread/scattered showers look possible Wednesday afternoon and isolated storm chances the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the 90s Tuesday but upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week.

