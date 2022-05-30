Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Warm but less windy for Memorial Day; rain chances return Tuesday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s to lower 100s on Sunday, with a high of 98 degrees in Lubbock.

Strong winds brought us lots of dust, but less wind is in the forecast for the coming workweek. Overnight Sunday, mostly clear skies and a breeze from the southwest between 15-20 mph. Temperatures cooling down to the 60s and lower 70s.

Memorial Day Forecast
Memorial Day Forecast(KCBD)

Memorial Day will be very warm again, although a few degrees cooler than this afternoon, and less wind will make it more pleasant. Highs Monday mainly in the 90s; a high of 96 for Lubbock. An abundance of sunshine throughout the day and breezy winds from the southwest 15-20 mph.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A gradual cool-down for the rest of the workweek along with at least some rain chances in the forecast Tuesday-Saturday.

Our first shot at showers/storms will be Tuesday afternoon as a cold front moves in and a dry line develops west of Lubbock.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the KCBD viewing area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. Development will begin along the dry line and storms have the potential to become strong with large hail and damaging straight-line winds possible.

The tornado threat, for now, is low but not zero. More widespread/scattered showers look possible Wednesday afternoon and isolated storm chances the rest of the week. Temperatures will top out in the 90s Tuesday but upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 34th Street...
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash
The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 76-year-old Judy Mann who was last...
Missing woman found safe
Severe thunderstorm watch
Hot holiday weather continues as storms clear out Saturday night
Red Raiders and Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 elimination game.
Red Raiders eliminated by Kansas State at Big 12 Baseball Championship
Lamesa ISD logo (Source: Lamesa ISD Facebook)
3 juveniles arrested in connection to “faked” threat to Lamesa Middle School

Latest News

Wind advisory
Wind advisory in effect for the South Plains Sunday, winds could gust as high as 50 mph
Severe thunderstorm watch
Hot holiday weather continues as storms clear out Saturday night
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, May 28
Memorial weekend will provide a variety of weather, but overall it will be windy and hot.
Déjà vu: windy and hot weekend returns