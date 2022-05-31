Local Listings
114th St paving improvements from Slide Rd to Quaker Ave to start Wednesday

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Beginning Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Lone Star Dirt & Paving, LTD. will begin construction of 114th Street Paving Improvements from Slide Road to Quaker Avenue. Work will begin at the intersection of 114th and Quaker Avenue in the construction of 114th Street.

This partial closure will restrict access for traffic along 114th Street between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

READ MORE: Widening of 114th Street set to begin June 1 from Slide Road to Quaker Avenue

