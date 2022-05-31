Local Listings
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation

By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Northwest Lubbock morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

The LPD Metro Unit took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued on Tuesday morning and the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock Police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to help EMS at a home in Southwest Lubbock in the 5500 block of 111th Street, near 111th and Chicago Ave.

There they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock Police did not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

