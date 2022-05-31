Local Listings
City of Plainview investigating after Friday fire at M.B. Hood Park(City of Plainview)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Parks Department is working to estimate damage costs and officials are investigating after a fire at M.B. Hood Park on Friday involved children’s play equipment.

According to the City of Plainview, the City of Plainview Fire Department received a report of a fire at the park at 16th and Ennis on Friday, May 27.

Crews arrived at 4:25 p.m. and began extinguishing the playground equipment and recycled tire mulch, bringing the fire under control quickly, according to the City.

A slide, rock climbing wall, large area of mulch, the cover over the slide and top along with the rubberized coating on the walk surface were all damage as a result from the fire.

The report from the City states evidence found on the scene “indicated a non-accidental source” as the start of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

