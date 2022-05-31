Local Listings
Covenant Health hosting Health for a Better Lubbock: Community Health Fair

Covenant Health
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A community health fair will be taking place to provide information and access to resources for the citizens of Lubbock.

Covenant Health will host its first Health for a Better Lubbock: Community Health Fair, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA on 66th & University.

Health for a Better Lubbock will be a free, family-friendly health fair with activities for children, food trucks, educational booths, and more. Activities for children include bounce houses, an obstacle course, and exploring a variety of emergency vehicles.

Covenant Health ministries and community partners will have educational booths to provide valuable information about healthy living, dental health, mental health, car seat safety, diabetes and more. Additionally, there will be several on-site screenings available.

YWCA will have information about upcoming summer camps and programs. The South Plains Food Bank will also be kicking off their summer feeding program and families can sign up for the program at the event.

“Accomplishing the vision of ‘Health for a Better World’ starts right here in our community,” said Tavia Hatfield, Covenant Health’s regional director of community health investment. “Health for a Better Lubbock is one way we’re working toward that vision and striving to make a positive difference in Lubbock.”

The Health for a Better Lubbock: Community Health Fair will help make important health resources and information more easily accessible to all families and individuals in Lubbock.

