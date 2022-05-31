Covenant Medical Group, Grace Clinic hosting job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Medical Group (CMG) and Grace Clinic are hosting a job fair at the CMG Administration Building on Wednesday, June 1 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The company is hiring:

Certified Medical Assistant

Clinical Licensed Vocational Nurses

Clinical Registered Nurse

Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic are looking for clinical positions in their ambulatory clinics at our ministries in Texas and New Mexico.

The job fair will be an opportunity for those interested to learn more about the positions available. Job seekers will be able to drop off their resumes and computers will be accessible for those who would like to fill out an application on-site. Interviews will take place during this time and job offers may be made to applicants who meet various job criteria.

Measures will be taken to ensure the safety of our caregivers and visitors. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

To see all Covenant Health job opportunities, visit www.covenanthealth.jobs.

The CMG Administration Building is located at 2215 Nashville Avenue.

