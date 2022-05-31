Local Listings
Fire Marshal investigating central Lubbock house fire

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating an early Tuesday morning house fire in central Lubbock.

Firefighters were called to a home near 30th and Avenue G just after 2 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the house.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.

