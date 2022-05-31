Fire Marshal investigating central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating an early Tuesday morning house fire in central Lubbock.

Firefighters were called to a home near 30th and Avenue G just after 2 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the house.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.