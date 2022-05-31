First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch eastern areas until 10 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for eastern parts of the South and Rolling Plains, areas shown in green below. This includes Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, King, Garza and Kent counties.

The watch is where severe storms are possible, with primary risks of large hail and damaging wind. An isolated tornado is possible in the watch area.

Farther west, including Plainview and Lubbock, severe weather is also possible late this afternoon into this evening. But it’s less certain, which is why areas along I-27/U.S. 87 have not yet been included in a watch.

There is a cold front across the northern part of our area, with a dry line stretching southward from it over the western South Plains. To the south of the front and east of the dryline is where there is heat and humidity for storm development. We expect the first storms to develop mid to late afternoon, then increase in coverage into this evening.

Check back for updates here and on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Severe thunderstorm watch for counties in green. (KCBD)

