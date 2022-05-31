Local Listings
Grand jury charges Lubbock man with capital murder

Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of five people charged in connection to a 2019 murder is now charged with capital murder for the same case. On Tuesday, a Lubbock County grand jury re-indicted 26-year-old Christopher Thomas.

On April 10, 2019, 20-year-old Tyshaun Bates was shot inside his home at Lubbock Square Apartments in the 4600 block of 50th Street. Police believe Bates was shot during a robbery. He later died at the hospital.

Daytron Hood and Christopher Thomas were both charged with murder. Lisa Morales, Quawnard Williams and James Dora were charged with aggravated robbery.

Thomas was originally indicted on the murder charge in May 2019.

If convicted, a capital murder sentence is either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death sentence.

