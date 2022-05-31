One seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle
Southbound Ave. Q traffic diverted at MSF
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Avenue Q at the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The injured person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
As of 10:15 a.m., police were still at the scene of the crash.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. All southbound traffic on Avenue Q is being diverted, as well as the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road is being diverted. Delays are expected.
