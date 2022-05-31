One seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Avenue Q at the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 10:15 a.m., police were still at the scene of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. All southbound traffic on Avenue Q is being diverted, as well as the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road is being diverted. Delays are expected.

