One seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle

Southbound Ave. Q traffic diverted at MSF
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 9:20 a.m. on Avenue Q at the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The injured person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 10:15 a.m., police were still at the scene of the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. All southbound traffic on Avenue Q is being diverted, as well as the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road is being diverted. Delays are expected.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

