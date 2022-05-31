Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Marsha Sharp Fwy. and University Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Ave.

Lubbock Police say the pedestrian was hit in the main lanes of the freeway.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and traffic is being diverted. Expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.